Clarendon man charged with sexual assault, robbery of a man at a hotel

The Half-Way Tree police have charged 25-year-old Nicholas Lawrence, a vendor from Portland Cottage, Clarendon, in connection with the sexual assault of a man, at a hotel in Kingston in February.

It is reported that an individual residing overseas had made arrangements to meet with one of Lawrence's friends.

However, Lawrence accompanied his friend to the meeting point in the hotel's lobby about 11:00 p.m on February 18.

Once inside the complainant's room, the two men allegedly brandished a pair of scissors and a knife and bound the victim's hands and gagged his mouth.

Lawrence and his friend reportedly proceeded to rob the victim of three cellular phones and items of clothing and sexually assaulted him.

Lawrence was taken into custody and later pointed out during an identification parade.

He was charged with buggery, grievous sexual assault and robbery with aggravation.

