Coroner's inquest into Mandeville businessman's alleged suicide postponed

A coroner's inquest into the alleged death by suicide of Manchester businessman, Jason Neil, five years ago, has been delayed until November 7.

The inquest, which should have started on Thursday, was postponed when it came up for mention in the coroner's court in Mandeville because the family's attorney, KD Knight, was not present.

Several members of Neil's family were present at court on Thursday to support his father, Bunny Neil.

The business community in Mandeville was sent into shock on December 5, 2018 after news broke of 33-year-old Neil's death.

According to police reports, the then owner of Neil's Auto Repair Services, located on Ward Avenue, is suspected to have committed suicide by shooting himself in the head approximately 7 a.m. at his home in Ingleside.

Further reports are that, his wife, who was at home and pregnant at the time, heard an explosion and went to investigate.

Neil was reportedly found on the bathroom floor with his licensed firearm beside him.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Ainsworth Morris

