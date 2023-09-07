Skip to main content
Top Menu
Mobile Apps
eGleaner
Login
Subscribe Now
Kingston
Thu | Sep 7, 2023
Search
Menu
Main menu
Home
Lead Stories
News
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Letters
Commentary
Health
Lifestyle
Secondary Menu
World News
In Focus
Auto
Food
Shipping
Art & Leisure
Classifieds
Commerce
Flair
Jobs
Podcast
Puzzles
Mobile version
Subscribe to this feed
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation sponsors school in vulnerable community
Published:
Thursday | September 7, 2023 | 12:05 AM
Photo
Video
Contributed
With cheque and book vouchers, the principal, teacher and parents at The Christian Early Childhood Academy joined the D&G Foundation team for a photo op. The foundation donated 13 book vouchers and $100,000 to The Christian Early Childhood Academy.
«Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean banks on sports
Corporate Hands | JPS & Partners commits over $3.5m in scholarships »
View the discussion thread.
Have COVID-19 questions?
Talk with our Virtual Assistant.