Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation sponsors school in vulnerable community

Published:Thursday | September 7, 2023 | 12:05 AM
With cheque and book vouchers, the principal, teacher and parents at The Christian Early Childhood Academy joined the D&G Foundation team for a photo op. The foundation donated 13 book vouchers and $100,000 to The Christian Early Childhood Academy.
Contributed
