Corporate Hands | GraceKennedy commits over $64m in back-to-school support

GraceKennedy Group has announced an investment of over $64 million in back-to-school support, ahead of the start of the 2023-24 academic year. GraceKennedy’s efforts are being led by the company’s two foundations – the Grace & Staff Community Development Foundation and the GK Foundation. This year, the Grace & Staff Foundation has increased the number of students participating in its annual tuition assistance programme from 1,333 to 1,520. A total of $34.95m has been committed to the programme, which covers tuition support, lunch and travel costs. For the first time, the foundation has included a grant for 10 special-needs students. In the photo, GK 2023 Carlton Alexander Memorial Bursary recipients are all smiles after receiving their certificates at the awards ceremony on August 30, held at the GraceKennedy headquarters in downtown Kingston.