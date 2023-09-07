Corporate Hands | JPS & Partners commits over $3.5m in scholarships

The 25th staging of the JPS & Partners (JPS&P) Co-operative Credit Union’s Scholarship Programme was held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on August 25. Annually, the credit union offers bursaries and scholarships to members’ children who sit the Primary Exit Profile examinations. Four special bursaries are also awarded to children from our partnering schools. An undergraduate scholarship, the Albert ‘Bertie’ Morris Scholarship, named after a founding member of the credit union, is awarded annually to a member or a member’s child. This year, 49 students were each awarded a bursary of $12,500. JPS&P has committed to issuing this amount each year for five years, provided that the students maintain a ‘B’ average. Here, Joydene Jarrett, general manager of JPS & Partners Co-op Credit Union, is flanked by proud 2023 scholarship recipients. Supporters in the group include Margaret Morris, wife of the late Albert Morris; Alando Terrelonge, state minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; and Natalie Sparkes, treasurer of JPS&P.