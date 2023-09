Sharon Morris (right), managing director of Trufinishes Limited; Bryan Morris (centre), director of Trufinishes, and their grandson, Mosha Henry (left), distribute school bags with books and water bottles to children from the Richmond Park and Maxfield Park communities during Trufinishes Limited’s back-to-school treat, sponsored by Fresh Approach Supermarket, Yummy Bakery, Lee’s Food Fair and MasterMac Food Store, at the Trufinishes office on Maxfield Avenue in Kingston on September 2.