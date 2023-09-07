Corporate Hands | WINDALCO invests $20m in back-to-school programme, scholarships

UC Rusal Alumina Jamaica Ltd/WINDALCO has invested more than $20m in its annual back to-school programme. Sixty-two students pursuing tertiary-level studies across the island have been awarded scholarships and grants. Support was also given to nine students who were successful in the recent sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams. Additionally, more than 100 students in St Catherine, St Ann and Manchester received book vouchers to assist with the purchase of textbooks and other school supplies. The students participated in a handover ceremony at WINDALCO’s Ewarton Works Sports Club on Friday, September 1. In the back row (from left): Employee and Community Relations Administrator Winston Watson, Employee and Community Relations Manager Lanceroy Morris, and Human Resources Director Glendon Johnson with PEP scholarship awardees.