Earth Today | Forestry commissions new rainwater harvesting system

From left: Leanne Spence, CEO and co-founder of Instant Save Conservation Solutions Ltd, looks on as the ribbon cutting for the commissioning of the Forestry Department’s Rainwater Harvesting and Upgraded Irrigation Systems is performed by Senator Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation; Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, member of parliament for West Rural St Andrew; and Ainsley Henry, CEO and conservator of forests, at the Forestry Department’s head office on August 29. Also present are Dr Phillipa Campbell-Francis, vice-president of operations (acting) at the National Water Commission, and Evan Thompson, director of the Meteorological Service of Jamaica and permanent representative of Jamaica to the World Meteorological Organisation.