INDECOM probing police killing in Denham Town amid protest by residents

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has commenced a probe into the police fatal shooting of Denham Town resident, 34-year-old Nicholas Miller, on Wednesday night.

The residents mounted a fiery protest on Thursday at different sections of the Kingston community, contending that Miller was killed in cold blood.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) was called in and, under the watchful eyes of the police, was able to extinguish the blaze.

Regent Street, North Street, Race Course Lane and Milk Lane were the affected areas.

Reports are that Miller was fatally shot during an operation by the security forces.

Head of the Western Kingston Police division Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps told The Gleaner that the policemen involved have been removed from frontline duty.

He also said Miller was on a murder charge and was reporting to the Denham Town Police station as a condition of his bail.

- Andre Williams

