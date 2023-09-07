Men charged for allegedly beating boy, setting house on fire over stolen gun

Multiple charges have been laid against two men following an incident on West Avenue in Little Lane, Central Village, St Catherine in July.

They are 21-year-old Romario Bloomfield, otherwise called ‘Coco’, a farmer of West Avenue, Little Lane; and 20-year-old Anthony Thomas, otherwise called ‘Biggs’, a labourer of Cambridge Street, Kingston 16 and Little Lane.

They were charged with three counts of assault at common law and kidnapping, four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, five counts of arson as well as possession of prohibited weapon.

The police report that a boy was approached by a man who accused him of stealing a gun.

The man was reportedly later joined by about 20 armed men, including Bloomfield and Thomas, who took the boy to another section of the community against his will.

He was allegedly beaten with boards and guns.

The group of armed men then visited the boy’s house where they allegedly pointed guns at the occupants and threatened them. Then men are accused of later setting the house on fire.

Bloomfield and Thomas were apprehended during an operation in the Little Lane area of Central Village. Charges were laid against them on Wednesday after an interview session in the presence of their attorneys.

