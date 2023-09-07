Safety and security measures to be strengthened in schools – Williams

Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams says greater emphasis will be placed on strengthening safety and security measures in schools.

Addressing members of the media during a visit to the Windward Road Primary School in Kingston on September 4, for the start of the 2023/24 school year, she highlighted several of the measures to be implemented.

Among these are the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the entrances of primary schools as part of efforts by the Ministry of Education and Youth to strengthen safety and security measures at these institutions.

The ministry, in partnership with the Ministry of Justice, will also be increasing restorative justice sessions in schools.

A total of 500 schools are being targeted for restorative justice (RJ) practices this year as the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Education continue to promote alternative dispute resolution measures among the nation’s youth.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We will be rolling out more of those sessions in the new school year to help with behavioural issues and to help with conflict resolution,” Williams said.

The minister also noted that searches will be done to ensure that students are not entering school plants with unauthorised items.

“We do have deans of discipline in our schools and guidance counsellors to help with behavioural issues and in terms of what we actually do as students come back,” the minister assured.