Second man charged in deadly 2022 Burger King parking lot brawl

A 21-year-old farmer, Shadrick Thompson, has been charged with the 2022 murders of two men during an altercation in a Burger King parking lot along Barbican Road in St Andrew.

Ackeem Morgan and Kaheem Harris were killed in the incident, parts of which were captured on video and shared online.

The Half-Way Tree police say about 6:50 a.m., Harris and Morgan were using the drive through at the food establishment, when an argument developed between them and other men, including Thompson, who were waiting in line.

The confrontation escalated and men travelling in another motor vehicle, armed with knives and machetes joined the clash.

The men attacked Harris and Morgan and inflicted stab and chop wounds to their bodies.

They were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched into the matter and Thompson was apprehended in St Mary on August 31.

Murder charges were laid against him after an interview in the presence of his attorney on Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Garlon Holmes, otherwise called 'Nippy', of Norman Avenue, Kingston 2 was previously charged in connection with the incident.

The police say their alleged accomplices are still on the run. The police are appealing to them to turn themselves in to the nearest police station.

