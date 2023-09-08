$185-million upgrading and expansion at Exchange All-Age School in St Ann

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, on Wednesday broke ground for the construction of new classrooms and amenities at the Exchange All-Age School in St Ann at a cost of $185 million.

The National Education Trust (NET) is spearheading the 10-month initiative as part of the Ministry's Primary and Secondary Infrastructure Project (PSIP).

Upon completion of the project, the Exchange All-Age will be equipped with six new classrooms to accommodate some 200 students, upgraded bathrooms and kitchen facilities, and the installation of wheelchair ramps and lifts.

The institution's driveway will also be paved in addition to other works to boost the quality of education and well-being of students and staff.

“I will commit, as well, to the change of name of the school from Exchange All-Age to the Exchange Primary School. We are working through the process,” Williams said.

“So, this is a significant occasion for the school and the surrounding communities, and we are thrilled to be taking this important step towards providing our students and teachers with an improved teaching and learning environment,” she added.

The education minister informed that $1 billion was allocated to NET to continue infrastructure work in public schools across the country.

She noted that over the last seven years, the Government has implemented extensive infrastructure renovation and development programmes in public schools that have resulted in an improved environment for students and staff.

“Going forward, we still have a lot of work to do, and it is not just a promise. It's a commitment and it's backed by funding annually,” she noted.

Principal of Exchange All-Age School, Ricardo Moncrieffe, said the ground breaking marks a significant milestone in the institution's history.

He noted that the infrastructure expansion will cater to the educational needs of students and the broader community.

“Certainly, we are not just about educating the children for six years. We're about educating them for life because education is the passport to the future, as tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for today,” Moncrieffe said.

