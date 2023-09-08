CARICOM and Africa committed to strengthening ties

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC:

The Guyana-based regional body, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), has reiterated its commitment to the African continent, stating that the alliance has continued to deepen over the years.

In a message on Thursday to mark Africa/CARICOM Day, CARICOM Chairman, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit acknowledged what he called a “watershed moment two years ago when the leaders of CARICOM and Africa agreed to designate a date to honour the fraternal and enduring bonds that unite our countries and reflect on the significance of our emerging strategic partnership to our people.”

He noted that the relationship between the Caribbean Community and the African continent has immense potential to advance priority areas of mutual interest, such as climate change, development financing, public health, and reparations.

“Our alliance has made remarkable progress in recent times. Reciprocal official visits by leaders of CARICOM and Africa have further strengthened our relations. In this regard, my fellow CARICOM heads of government were delighted to receive His Excellency Paul Kagame, president of the Republic of Rwanda, as a special guest during the 45th Regular Meeting of the Conference in Port-of-Spain in July. That exchange allowed us to discuss matters, including health, digitisation, transport, telecommunications, and reform of the international financial architecture, strategically important issues for the people of our regions.”

He also pointed to the recent opening of the AFREXIMBANK Caribbean Office, in Barbados, which will advance efforts to develop and promote critical trade and economic relations between the Caribbean and Africa.

EXCELLENT SPIRIT

“It is that excellent spirit of cooperation that will continue to unite the member states of CARICOM and African countries as we seek to assist our sister nation, Haiti, to resolve its ongoing multidimensional crisis.”

“I, therefore, look forward to the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the CARICOM and the African Union Commission s. People-to-people contact remains a primary catalyst for our ambitions to advance collaboration between the Caribbean and African nations in trade, investment, health, connectivity, and other priority areas.”