Clarendon father killed while taking home 7-y-o son from wake

A 38-year-old Clarendon father was shot and his throat slashed by criminals after arriving home in Crooked River Thursday night from a wake with his seven-year-old son.

He is Fitzroy Ricketts, also known as 'John' or 'Chewie', a farmer of Macdonald district, who was chased and shot in the head.

It is reported that around 10 p.m., Ricketts left the wake to take home his son when, upon reaching his gate, he was attacked and shot, but managed to run into his yard in a bid to escape.

His attackers, however, gave chase and shot him in the head and then slashed his throat.

His young son ran back to the wake and made an alarm.

The police were summoned, and on their arrival, Ricketts' lifeless body was found in bushes near his home.

Crooked River residents have been left bewildered by the killing.

Well-placed Gleaner sources theorise that Ricketts met his demise due to an ongoing dispute stemming from the alleged destruction of his farm by animals.

The sources alleged, too, that the deceased had recently chopped a dog belonging to an alleged rival.

Investigations are ongoing.

Up to August 26, Clarendon had recorded some 72 murders.

