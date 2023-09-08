Gov't shocked by 'brazen' attack on NNN

The Government of Jamaica has described as "abhorrent" and "brazen" Friday afternoon's attack on the offices of Nationwide News Network in St Andrew.

In a media release following the incident, the Government expressed shock at the development and said it strongly condemns the attack.

The incident happened approximately 4:30 p.m.

The Government noted that the police are on the scene and will continue to collect evidence to bring the perpetrator to justice.

It also pointed out that the incident comes within the same week that a member of the Opposition made "unfortunate and unfounded statements" regarding the media house.

"The Government condemns the shooting which is gravely serious and affects not only Nationwide News Network but all media. The Government restates its commitment and support to a free press which should not be intimidated in any way," it said.

