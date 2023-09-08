Man accused of raping 12-y-o girl he met while playing online game remanded

A St Catherine man who is accused of luring a 12-year-old girl he met online to his home and raping her multiple times is to return to court on October 11.

Twenty-year-old Alex Belight was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Belight has been charged with grievous sexual assault, rape, possession of child pornography and production of child pornography with intent to distribute.

The Spanish Town police say the child and Belight met while playing an online game. They exchanged contact details following which they began communicating.

On several occasions, Belight reportedly lured her to his home on Old Harbour Road, where he raped her.

He also allegedly video recorded one of the assault incidents and threatened to release the footage if she did not return to his house.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Belight was subsequently arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

