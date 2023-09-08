Man charged for killing of homeless in St James

Twenty-five-year-old Ronaldo Ricketts, a resident of West Gate Hills in Montego Bay, St James, has been charged with the murders of two homeless men.

The first heinous crime occurred on Friday, July 28, at approximately 1:15 a.m., on Barnett Street in the parish, where an unidentified man was discovered with stab wounds.

Tragically, another homeless man met a similar fate on Saturday, August 19, around 11:45 p.m., on St Cleavers Street, also succumbing to stab wounds.

In a significant development, the police say Ricketts provided a caution statement to detectives in the presence of his attorney, admitting his involvement in several murders in Montego Bay.

Following his admission, Ricketts was formally charged on Thursday, September 07, with the murders of the homeless men.

Meanwhile, detectives are intensively probing Ricketts for similar crimes in the parish.

“The community of Montego Bay is deeply saddened by these disturbing events and we are committed to ensuring that justice is served for the victims and their families. The arrest and charges against Ricketts mark a significant step in addressing this unsettling series of incidents,” said Superintendent Eron Samuels, commanding officer for the St James Police Division.

