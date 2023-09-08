PAJ condemns gun attack on Nationwide Radio

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) has condemned what it describes as the reprehensible and cowardly attack on the offices of Nationwide News Network (NNN) in St Andrew.

“This vile act constitutes an unprecedented assault on a news organisation and represents a grave attack on the fundamental principles of press freedom that all Jamaicans hold dear,” said PAJ president Milton Walker.

In a statement on Friday evening, Walker said the PAJ stands unwaveringly in solidarity with NNN and the broader journalism community in Jamaica during this challenging time.

Walker also stressed that attacks on the media will not deter journalists from their duty to inform the public and ensure that the truth prevails.

“We firmly believe that an independent and fearless press is the cornerstone of any democratic society. An attack on one news organisation is an attack on the collective freedom of the press, and it is an affront to the values of democracy and transparency," he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the meantime, the PAJ called for the police to swiftly investigate the incident, apprehend the perpetrators, and ensure that justice is served.

It also urged all Jamaicans to unite in condemning this act of violence against the press.

“We must stand together to protect and uphold the principles of press freedom, democracy, and the right of all citizens to access accurate and unbiased information,” said Walker.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.