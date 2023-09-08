PNP astonished by gun attack at Nationwide Radio, IACHR concerned

The People's National Party (PNP) says it is astonished by the reports of a shooting incident at Nationwide Radio in St Andrew on Friday afternoon.

"We express our profound relief that there were no reported physical injuries during this incident and extend our heartfelt sympathies to the staff, operators of Nationwide, and affected businesses," the Opposition party said in a media release Friday evening.

The PNP said the incident is particularly disconcerting in light of an incident in February in which a Nationwide employee narrowly escaped a gun attack while he was driving to work.

It called for the police to launch a swift and comprehensive investigation into these acts of violence and implored members of the public to provide any information they can to help.

"The alarmingly high levels of violence and crime in Jamaica are unacceptable and creates an environment of fear and insecurity for our people. The government bears the paramount responsibility for creating a safe and secure country for all Jamaicans. They must equip the JCF with all necessary resources to effectively prevent and control crime and violence," the PNP said.

In the meantime, the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Court on Human Rights (IACHR), Pedro Vaca Villarreal, also expressed concern about the armed attack at Nationwide Radio.

"I call upon the authorities to protect journalists and to investigate the situation," he wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

