St Mary man accused of posing as police with fake gun remanded

A man accused of posing as the police while being in possession of an imitation firearm was today remanded when he appeared before the parish court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gavin 'Babylon' Smith, a resident of Gayle district in St Mary, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and impersonating the police.

Smith was ordered to go before the Gun Court on September 22.

Allegations are that about 1 a.m. on July 27, the Guys Hill police received a call from police emergency that a man armed with a handgun was at an event in the community.

A police party went to Ragsville in Guys Hill where the accused was observed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He reportedly greeted the cops by saying: "squaddy, mi a one ah you".

He was accosted and searched and a fake gun was found in an outside holster on the side of his pants.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.