St Mary man accused of posing as police with fake gun remanded
A man accused of posing as the police while being in possession of an imitation firearm was today remanded when he appeared before the parish court.
Twenty-eight-year-old Gavin 'Babylon' Smith, a resident of Gayle district in St Mary, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and impersonating the police.
Smith was ordered to go before the Gun Court on September 22.
Allegations are that about 1 a.m. on July 27, the Guys Hill police received a call from police emergency that a man armed with a handgun was at an event in the community.
A police party went to Ragsville in Guys Hill where the accused was observed.
He reportedly greeted the cops by saying: "squaddy, mi a one ah you".
He was accosted and searched and a fake gun was found in an outside holster on the side of his pants.
He was arrested and subsequently charged.
- Rasbert Turner
