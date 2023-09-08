Vaz gets preliminary report on Sangster airport runway closure

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz says he has received a preliminary report on the temporary closure of the runway at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James last month.

In a statement today, Vaz said the report identified several issues in the operations of the airport including timely communication between regulatory entities.

Upon review of the report, several gaps were identified and steps are now being taken to conduct further investigation into the matter, he said.

He did not provide specifics.

However, Vaz said a supplementary report addressing the highlighted gaps is expected by the end of September.

The August 10 closure of the Sangster airport runway resulted in delays and several flights being diverted to the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

