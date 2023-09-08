'We are not going to be intimidated', NNN boss says after gun attack at radio station

Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide News Network (NNN), Cliff Hughes, says his team will not be intimidated following a gun attack on Nationwide 90FM on Friday afternoon.

NNN has reported that the attack occurred about 4:30 p.m. when a lone gunman on a motorcycle fired several shots toward the radio station's building located at Bradley Avenue, in St Andrew.

Images posted to the station's website showed a motor car in the parking lot with bullet holes and shattered glass.

Hughes stated on air that despite the attack and the presence of police investigators on the scene, the team was still able to deliver the station's 5 p.m. newscast.

"We are not going to be intimidated, we're not going to be distracted from our job. Our job is to report, assess, comment on the affairs of Lady Jamaica, and no, no lunatic is going to have us not do so," Hughes said.

