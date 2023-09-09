36 Haitians land in Portland

Long Bay, East Portland

Thirty six more Haitian boat people, claiming that they are fleeing violence and economic hardships, landed along a section of beach in Long Bay, Portland, shortly after 6 am this morning.

The group, comprised of 18 men, nine women, and nine children, was spotted by locals from the community who informed the police about the presence of a group of people aboard an 18-foot sail boat.

It was later discovered that the group, who appeared to be dehydrated and hungry, was from Haiti.

So far, police sources have confirmed that the Haitians are to undergo processing and screening by the local health department to verify whether they are infected with malaria or any other kind of mosquito-borne disease.

It is the second group of Haitians that have landed in Portland (Jamaica) since 2023 and comes on the heels of a group comprising 37 boat people, who landed in Boston in the parish on July 10.

In the meantime, the 37 Haitians who landed in July are currently being housed at a facility at Robin’s Bay in St Mary. They are awaiting their fate in relation to whether they will be granted asylum in Jamaica or deported.

- Gareth Davis Snr

editorial@gleanerjm.com

