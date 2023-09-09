Man shot and killed after allegedly pointing gun at police in St James

A man was shot and killed by the St James police in Unity Hall in the parish on Saturday.

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of St James, Eron Thompson, said the man, who remains unidentified, was shot after he allegedly pulled a Springfield 9mm pistol and pointed it at the police.

He was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m., along the Guava Walk main road in Unity Hall where the police were on patrol.

Thompson said the police tried to accost the man whom they said was acting suspiciously.

The pistol the man was carrying reportedly had a magazine of seven live 9mm rounds.

