New homes for two Portland families recovering from fire

Two families in Portland, whose lives were severely disrupted by fire, have received new homes under the Government's New Social Housing Programme.

Leroy Grant from Buff Bay, and Calbert Jones from Mount Pleasant, were presented with the keys to brand new three-bedroom houses by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, on Friday.

Grant, a mason and father of six, lost his house and work tools in a blaze four years ago.

Jones, a farmer and father of three is getting a house 19 years after a fire destroyed his home and claimed the life of the mother of his children.

Holness, speaking during the handover of the units, said the programme is designed to assist citizens who are living under the worst circumstances.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“There are many Jamaicans whose conditions could be described as substandard. However, there are those whose situation is such that they really have no house, no shelter. It is such that ...the current circumstance of their living is extremely uncomfortable and in some cases, inhumane,” Holness said.

“Therefore, the programme tries to target those persons, particularly those who have lost their homes to fire or any other natural disaster,” he continued, pointing out that the latest recipients are “supremely qualified”.

Holness underscored that the selection process for beneficiaries is driven by recommendations from Members of Parliament, and sometimes through collaborative effort with the religious and civic communities and other groups.

As of September 8, a total of 157 housing units or 375 rooms have been completed under the programme, benefitting over 589 individuals across 50 constituencies.

The housing programme was initiated in 2018 by the Prime Minister and is overseen by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation for which Holness is the portfolio minister.

Portland Western MP Daryl Vaz attended the event. The families live in his constituency.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.