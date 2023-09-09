Savanna-la-Mar gets triple treat

Some 1,500 residents of Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland, benefited from a back-to-school treat, medical fair and kite festival organised recently by the Savanna-la-Mar Community Intervention Team and Project STAR.

Over 100 students received back-to-school medical check-ups, while wellness exams were conducted for 80 seniors by a team of 15 doctors, nurses and health aides from the Westmoreland Health Authority and the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Eye, blood pressure and blood sugar level tests were also among the services provided by the teams. Human immunodeficiency virus(HIV) and AIDS tests were also done for other members of the public. All of the services were offered free of cost.

Children were treated to back-to-school supplies, courtesy of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), complemented by entertainment with a bounce-a-bout and refreshments.

The day culminated with netball and football competitions and a kite festival, organised by the Social Development Commission (SDC), with prizes for the best and most creative kites.

Clayton Parchment, board chairman of the Community Intervention Team, said that the initiative was well received by residents. “It was a significant success in terms of the turnout. Residents were receptive to the offerings in terms of the medical services, back-to-school supplies for students, and the kite festival,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Deputy Superintendent Dean Watson said that the initiative was well-planned, organised and executed, as evident in all the communities that were represented on the day. Residents from Harmony Town, Seaton Crescent, New Market and Cooke Street attended the event.

“It was refreshing to see all the communities coming together. We have had other events since the establishment of the zones of special operations, but this one is worth talking about. The outpouring of support and participation has been the best to date,” he said.

“I lift my hat off to Project STAR for the leadership provided in organising the initiative,” he added.

Sharise Staines-Appleby, community services manager at Project STAR, said that the triple treat was aimed at tackling issues related to low school performance and educational attainment, high levels of truancy at school, the neglect and poor health of senior citizens, and low community spirit, among others.

“We were happy to support the Savanna-la-Mar Community Intervention Team in executing this initiative. The triple treat will now serve as the catalyst to continue to engage residents and break down community barriers caused by crime and violence,” she said.

The Savanna-la-Mar Community Intervention Team (CIT) was established by Project STAR in June 2023 and provides a forum for state actors to collaborate and plan in a sustainable way. Its membership comprises representatives from Project STAR, the JCF and the SDC.

As a body, the CIT examines the realities/issues affecting the target areas, namely, Cooke Street, New Market, Seaton Crescent and Harmony Town, and determines what actions or strategies can be implemented to effectively engage the communities and drive development, the triple treat being one such activity.