St Mark’s Anglican Church names Imogene Biggs Scholarship awardee

Twenty-two-year-old Shamar Moulton is the proud recipient of the inaugural Imogene Biggs Centenary Scholarship, which was fittingly revealed on Monday, August 14, on the occasion of her 101st birthday celebrations, hosted at Huntley Crescent in Brown’s Town, St Ann.

Moulton, a final-year student of The University of the West Indies, Mona campus in the Faculty of Science and Technology, will use the funds to complete a Bachelor of Science degree, with a major in geology and a minor in psychology. A past student of York Castle High School, Moulton earned a merit award for four subjects in the recent CAPE examinations.

The scholarship was established by Biggs’ children and is administered by a committee of the St Mark’s Anglican Church, Browns Town. The team developed the criteria for the awarding of the scholarship to a tertiary student from the community and the Anglican Cure who was excelling in studies.

A release notes that Biggs has been a member of the community and St. Mark’s Anglican Church for over 35 years. She has had leadership roles, including as People’s Warden, member of the Church Committee and Mother’s Union, and has spearheaded events for the church. She is passionate about helping children and young people to fulfil their educational potential and has been doing this over the years. The scholarship fund was identified as a tangible way to honour her legacy and contribute to the community and its young people.

Moulton was selected based on his examination results, an essay outlining his career goals and aspirations, and his community involvement. His essay reasoned that the degree in geology will put him on a path to contribute to enhancing the scientific and environmental fields, and manage Jamaica’s natural resources for sustainable development.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His parents Michael and Christine Moulton, who are long-standing members of St Mark’s Anglican Church, joined him in expressing their gratitude for the scholarship.