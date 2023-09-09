Supermarket worker allegedly caught on camera stealing over $200,000

A charge of simple larceny has been laid against a 19-year-old man who was allegedly caught on camera stealing more than $200,000 from the supermarket where he works in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

The accused is Michael Baugh from Riversdale District,St Catherine.

Baugh was charged on Friday by the Bog Walk police in the parish.

The police report that about 2 p.m. yesterday, monies were discovered missing at the business establishment.

The police were summoned and Baugh arrested after camera footage suggested he removed the funds from the supermarket which is located along Main Street in rural township.

The money includes US$678, CAN$680 and J$47,000.

The matter is set for mention in the St Catherine Parish Court on September 20.

- Rasbert Turner

