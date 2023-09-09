Supreme Ventures Foundation gives 100 students bright smiles for back-to-school

More than 100 children in state care will start the school year with sparkling smiles, thanks to the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) in partnership with the DentCare Smile Clinic. The children residing in Child Protection and Family Services Agency-operated homes across Clarendon and St Andrew received teeth-cleaning and fluoride treatment as part of a back-to-school initiative spearheaded by the SVF.

The homes visited by the SVF and the DentCare Smile Clinic teams were the Summerfield Children’s Home in Clarendon and Homestead Place of Safety in St Andrew. Beyond the dental care that was provided, each child received book vouchers valued at $10,000 and essential school supplies to help ease the inevitable back-to-school expenses.

Heather Goldson, director, SVF, and chief marketing officer of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), was pleased to see the roll-out of the initiative and the resulting smiles on the children’s faces. “At SVF, we are very keen on enriching the lives of the vulnerable in our community by providing impactful experiences. Through our collaboration with DentCare Smile Clinic we have been able to provide these children not only with a brighter smile but to set the foundation for them to have a brighter future. We are not just providing dental care, we’re enhancing their self-esteem, supporting their back-to-school expenses, and helping them embark on their educational journey with brighter smiles and greater confidence,” she said.

The DentCare Smile Clinic offered the dental services on their state-of-the-art mobile unit, manned by their team of dental practitioners lead by Dr Randolph Morgan and Dr Sarah Tibby.

“At DentCare Smile Clinic, giving back to our community is very important to us, which is one of the reasons we invested in a mobile unit that allows us to take our services to those who can’t readily access dental service. With that in mind, we are truly thrilled to partner with Supreme Ventures Foundation in this impactful back-to-school endeavour that is focusing on children in state care,” said Dr Morgan. “Our commitment goes beyond providing dental care; it extends to the very essence of these children’s well-being. By ensuring access to proper dental care, we aim not only to improve their physical health, but also to nurture their self-esteem, empowering them with a brighter outlook on their journey ahead.”