Taxi operator shot while fighting off would-be robbers

A St Catherine taxi operator was shot and injured as he fought off two men who allegedly attempted to rob him along Bay Farm Road in St Andrew on Friday afternoon.

The Olympic Gardens police say about 12:10 p.m., the men boarded the taxi posing as customers. They later pulled a firearm and attempted to rob the taxi operator.

A struggle ensued and the operator was shot in his left shoulder.

He lost control of the vehicle and collided into another vehicle.

The attackers reportedly ran from the taxi leaving behind a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The police were alerted.

The ammunition was handed over to the police and the taxi operator taken to hospital.

