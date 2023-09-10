18-y-o Westmoreland man charged with rape of child

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the alleged rape of a child in Negril, Westmoreland in 2018.

The police say the man and the child were left alone at home when the incident happened.

The man allegedly entered a room where the child was and sexually assaulted her.

The police say a report was made and the man arrested and charged after he was pointed out on an Identification Parade.

His court date is being finalised.

