18-y-o Westmoreland man charged with rape of child
Published:Sunday | September 10, 2023 | 12:52 PM
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the alleged rape of a child in Negril, Westmoreland in 2018.
The police say the man and the child were left alone at home when the incident happened.
The man allegedly entered a room where the child was and sexually assaulted her.
The police say a report was made and the man arrested and charged after he was pointed out on an Identification Parade.
His court date is being finalised.
