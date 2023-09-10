50-y-o man arrested on suspicion of having sex with person of unsound mind

The Spanish Town police in St Catherine have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a person of unsound mind.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday afternoon, after a report was made to the police that the alleged victim has been missing for three weeks.

Police personnel swooped down on the man's dwelling and the woman removed.

The man remains in custody and is expected to be questioned.

-Rasbert Turner

