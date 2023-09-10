Curfew imposed in Homestead, St Catherine, 7 persons of interest named

The police have imposed a 48-hour curfew in a section of Homestead in the St Catherine North Police Division.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Sunday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deadly gang feuds have gripped the Spanish Town community in recent years.

The police say during the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises for 48 hours, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: From intersection of 41 Old Harbour Road (Church of God of Prophecy) travelling along the perimeter wall about 400 metres to Valdez Road.

EAST: Travelling along an imaginary line going across Valdez Road about 600 metres to Lawrence Drive.

SOUTH: End of the Eastern Boundary travelling along Lawrence Drive about 300 metres to Old Harbour Road.

WEST: From the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Old Harbour Main Road about 500 metres to the starting of the Northern Boundary.

Persons of Interest

Meanwhile, the police have named listed several individuals as persons of interest they say are linked to a number of major crimes, including murders and shootings in and around the community of Homestead.

They are:

1. Javon Bosseiosingh, otherwise called 'Bossy'

2. Keno Johnson, otherwise called 'Topman'

3. Clayon Simpson, otherwise called 'Clans', 'Chargie' and 'Clanzie'

4. Jazeel Campbell, otherwise called 'Blacks'

5. Ian Smith, otherwise called 'On Di Bob'

6. Orville Reid, otherwise called 'Grabba'

7. A man known only as 'Dagga'

The St. Catherine North Police say they are reassuring the public that all information shared will be handled with "the utmost confidentiality". Anyone with information can make an anonymous report to Crime Stop at 311 or National Intelligence Bureau Tipline at 811 or call the nearest police station.

