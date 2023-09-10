Grace Ade-Gold | Overcoming spiritual challenges

Grace Ade-Gold

Contributor

HAVE YOU ever wondered why we have the problems that we have as a people, or as individuals? And as one problem ends, there arises another one? The question then is, whose fault is it?

These are some of the spiritual encounters that we go through from the womb to the tomb. There seems to be no end and the cycle continues throughout generations and many times until death. But there is freedom in Christ Jesus – 2 Corinthians 10:3-6; Ephesians 6:10-12; John 11:12; Ezekiel 13:14-23.

Children who are confused because they do not know their father, are wearing a crown that makes their lives miserable and unfulfilled. They might constantly blame their parents, adoptive parents, and themselves, et al...

WITCHCRAFT ATTACK

Some might have been victims of rape, unwanted pregnancy, incest, conception after an attempted abortion (this makes that child vulnerable to near-death experiences in most cases) or perhaps they have been impregnated by a witch doctor, received negative spiritual inheritance, come under witchcraft attack, etc. Some might even have been rejected from the womb or abandoned after birth, and the list goes on. Clearly, the majority of the problems begin from the womb or early childhood.

The following factors might have major impact on a child, such as adoption, abuse, childbirth rituals or superstitions, childhood Revival practice, witchcraft, wrong or demonic names, child dedication and guardian spirit, cursed inheritance and the list goes on. Until the root of the problem is dealt with, the victim continues to suffer rejection, withdrawal tendency, psychological, spiritual and physiological problems. The spiritual interferences precipitate problems that might last until death if affected people do not receive the help that is needed. Society might even blame the victim, and perhaps avoid them, not realising that they are not responsible for their actions.

SPIRITUAL WARFARE

There are numerous conception affairs in human development that cannot be explained or corrected by medical science, witchcraft, psychic diagnosis, evil pronouncements or human devices of any kind. As a matter of fact, some of those 'remedies' are more originators of the problems rather than solutions. I have seen where some body distortion, malformation, skin pigmentation problems, marks, depression, sicknesses and diseases and other situations from birth are corrected through spiritual warfare.

However, without the knowledge to destroy these problems, they become false identity and strongholds in the life of the victims and have the capacity to multiply themselves in future generations. It becomes a pattern of life, habit, or lifestyle and some sufferers believe it’s part of their lives and must be endured or lived with, rather than be destroyed through spiritual warfare. More of these similar occurrences are migraine headaches, stuttering, problems of the reproductive organs, digestive organs, mental retardation, hallucination, barenness, failure, poverty, etc. The victims suffer from childhood and sometimes even to the grave.

But look no further, Jesus sets you free! Get ready for a series of teaching on spiritual warfare every Wednesday night from September 5 with a topic: 'From The Womb To The Tomb', starting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries. We will help to open your eyes and empower you with our teachings on spiritual warfare.

Bishop Dr Grace Ade-Gold is the founder and bishop of Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries located in Kingston, Jamaica. You may contact her at graceadegold@gmail.com