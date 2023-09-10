'I am worried sick' - MP says his 10-month-old daughter and her mom 'seemingly abducted'

Opposition lawmaker Phillip Paulwell says his 10-month-old daughter Sarayah and her mother were "seemingly abducted" from their home in St Andrew on Saturday.

The police have launched a search for the two - Toshyna Patterson, otherwise called 'Tosh' and her baby, who were last seen about 7 a.m. at their gate on Gilmour Drive in St Andrew.

The Half-Way Tree police say they have not been heard from since.

Patterson is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 4 inches tall while Sarayah is of dark complexion and about 75 centimetres tall.

Patterson was dressed in a brown tube top, army green sweat pants and a pair of black crocs while Sarayah was dressed in a pink onesie.

Paulwell is the Member of Parliament for Kingston Eastern and Port Royal and Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives.

“This is scary and comes at a time when I have been threatened by scammers who have hacked my phone and banking data and are demanding money to release them,” he said in a statement Saturday evening.

He said he has given a statement to the police and has increased his security.

"I have made it clear that I will not give in to extortionists but this is a serious and dangerous development," Paulwell said, adding that "I am worried sick over their safety and hope the police, who have launched a high level investigation, will find the abductors and get them both home safe and sound."

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Toshyna Patterson and Sarayah Paulwell is asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police 876-926-8184.

Meanwhile, the police yesterday also issued alerts for two other children who have been reported missing.

Fourteen-year-old Abbygale Wynter, student of Callaloo Mews, Kingston 20 has not been seen or heard from since September 7.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 5 feet tall.

The Duhaney Park police say about 11:30 a.m., last Thursday, Abbygale was last seen at home wearing a white merino and black tights.

Anyone knowing Abbygale's whereabouts is asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280.

The police are also searching for 16-year-old Gabrielle Farquharson of Cottage Drive, Gregory Park, St. Catherine who has been missing since September 1.

She is dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the Caymanas Police are that about 7 a.m., Gabrielle was last seen at home wearing a polka-dot blouse, black skirt and a pair of black flat shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gabrielle Farquharson is being asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876 988-1719.

Persons may also call Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station with details on the missing individuals.

