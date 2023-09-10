More murder charges for St James man labeled 'serial killer'

A St James man who the police say admitted to murdering two homeless persons in parish capital Montego Bay this year has been slapped with two more murder charges.

Twenty-five-year-old Ronaldo Ricketts, of West Gate Hills in Montego Bay has been charged over the deaths of a woman and a man.

The police have branded him a "serial killer".

The woman, who remains unidentified, was found with stab wounds on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in the parish on July 28. Her body is of dark complexion, slim build, about 5 feet 6 inches long and has black and grey hair.

The woman appears to be in her sixties. Her body was clad in a white blouse and multi-coloured skirt.

The man, 20-year-old Leonardo Lewis otherwise called 'Raheem' or 'Ackeem', of Breadfruit Road, Catherine Hall, in St James, was found by residents with stab wounds on Church Lane on August 9.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Last Thursday, Ricketts was charged with the murders of two homeless men.

In a statement on that development, the police said Ricketts provided a caution statement to detectives in the presence of his attorney, admitting his involvement in several murders in Montego Bay.

