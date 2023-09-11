$1 million reward for information on missing dancehall artiste Medikk

The family of Stephany Williams, otherwise called 'Medikk', is offering a $1 million reward for information that can assist in the investigation into her disappearance.

Williams, who is of Mayfair, Red Hills Road in St Andrew, was reported missing on Thursday, August 24.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 169 centimeters (five feet, seven inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Williams left home sometime on the afternoon of August 24 and has not been seen since.

At the time, she was wearing a black blouse, black tights, and a pair of black shoes. All attempts to contact her have failed.

Anyone with information about Stephany 'Medikk' Williams is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

