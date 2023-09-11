1,000 rooms at Princess Resorts in Negril to open next February

The long-awaited Princess Resorts in Negril, Hanover, will open 1,000 rooms by February 2024, says Jamaica's Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

Adding to what the island's Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has tagged as “the biggest wave of tourism development in Jamaica”, Princess currently has under construction 2,000 rooms.

And the new inventory on the 10-year 15,000 room trajectory announced by the Ministry of Tourism will also see the opening of RIU Aquarelle Trelawny by May 2024 and the reopening of Blue Diamond's Hideaway Resort (formerly Royalton White Sands), as an adults-only hotel.

“We're beginning to see the fruits of our work and it's not because we're lucky, it's because of hard work and commitment, ensuring that we engage in the right places, but more importantly, that we do what we say we're going to do,” White told delegates on the first day of the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2023 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

According to the tourism director, over the next two to five years some 8,000 rooms are slated for opening, representing a whopping investment target of just over US$4 billion.

His comments comes as local resort chain Sandals Resorts International gets ready to redevelop Jewel Runaway Bay and Beaches Negril, while fencing goes up and ground is dug for the newest brand to Jamaica – Unico in Rose Hall, St James.

JAPEX 2023 runs from September 11 to Wednesday, September 13.

Several international buyers, media and travel agents are expected to converge on the island's shores during the period.

