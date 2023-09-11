$500,000 reward offered for information on Paulwell's daughter and her mother

A $500,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to the safe return Opposition lawmaker Phillip Paulwell's 10-month-old daughter, Sarayah, and her mother 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson.

They were reported missing on Saturday.

Patterson is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 4 inches tall, while Sarayah is of dark complexion and about 75 centimetres tall.

The Half-Way Tree police say about 7 a.m., Patterson and Sarayah were last seen at their gate.

When last seen, Patterson was dressed in a brown tube top, army green sweat pants and a pair of black Crocs while Sarayah was dressed in a pink onesie.

They have not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Toshyna Patterson and Sarayah Paulwell is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police 876-926-8184, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

