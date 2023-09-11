$500,000 reward offered for information on Paulwell's daughter and her mother
A $500,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to the safe return Opposition lawmaker Phillip Paulwell's 10-month-old daughter, Sarayah, and her mother 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson.
They were reported missing on Saturday.
Patterson is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 4 inches tall, while Sarayah is of dark complexion and about 75 centimetres tall.
The Half-Way Tree police say about 7 a.m., Patterson and Sarayah were last seen at their gate.
When last seen, Patterson was dressed in a brown tube top, army green sweat pants and a pair of black Crocs while Sarayah was dressed in a pink onesie.
They have not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Toshyna Patterson and Sarayah Paulwell is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police 876-926-8184, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.