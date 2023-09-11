Body believed to be St Elizabeth escapee found in bushes

The decomposing body of a man, believed to be one of eight persons who escaped the Black River police lock-up on June 19, has been found in bushes in St Elizabeth.

The police say the body was found in an abandoned structure which is believed to have been the hideout for the escaped prisoners.

"From the information we have received, the intel that we're getting, it is believed that the body is one of the escapees. I wouldn't want to name him at this time until we would have gotten the scientific evidence," Head of the St Elizabeth Division, Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto said.

One of the escapees, Richard Brown, surrendered to the police on September 9.

Minto said his division is continuing the search for the seven other escapees and is urging them to turn themselves in.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.