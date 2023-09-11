Fexo launches children’s art competition

Education, empowerment and responsible healthcare management were the highlight messages of the recent paint ‘n’ sip launch for the Happy & Healthy with Fexo Art Competition last month at The Sky Gallery, Kingston.

The event, organised by Square Pharmaceuticals and attended by pharmacists and doctors, represented a marriage of science and art, even as the spotlight was placed on the introduction of Fexo Suspension – a “great-tasting, twice a day, non-drowsy allergy solution for children”.

Scheduled to open September 11 and run until October 9, the ‘Happy & Healthy with Fexo’ Art Competition is for primary and prep school children ages six to 12. Entrants are invited to create a drawing, painting or sketch that shows what it means for children to be happy and effectively manage allergy symptoms. Pieces will be judged for their creativity and relevance to the theme, and the winner will be announced on October 16, which is observed as World Allergy Awareness Day.

The first place student will receive $20,000 cash, with a mural and art supplies for the winning school. The second place student will receive $10,000 cash, with drawing tablets for their school; and the third place student will receive $5,000 cash and art supplies for their school.

“We thought this was a good way to encourage more creativity in our youth; a way to express self, emotions, feelings outside of the regular academia. And as a socially responsible company, we want to do more than launch a product, we want to empower kids to manage their allergies responsibly,” said Tamara Melville-Scott, country manager for the Jamaica arm of Square Pharmaceuticals.

Tamara Tomlinson Morris, in a pre-recorded speech noted that Fexo Suspension was created from the molecule fexofenadine, which does not cause drowsiness, and can be administered to infants as young as 6 months old, making it a great antidote for childhood allergies.

Krystal Tomlinson hosted the evening, while Shawn Ashman led the painting activity, took the audience through a step-by-step demonstration.

Reflecting on the night’s success, Kimberley Johnson-Dockery, marketing manager for R.A. Williams Distributors, noted: “We hope that having received more information about it, the physicians and pharmacists present will feel confident to recommend Fexo Suspension to persons, especially since it doesn’t require a prescription. Our ultimate goal is for our children to be happy and healthy.”