Haitians who landed in Portland repatriated

The 36 Haitians who landed in Portland on Saturday have been repatriated.

Police sources have confirmed the departure of the Haitians back to their homeland, which took place Sunday morning via a Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard vessel with assistance from the Jamaica Constabulary Force and other local authorities.

The Haitians landed shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday at a beach in Long Bay, with residents calling the police.

Before the police arrived, the Haitians, who appeared to be severely dehydrated and said that they were hungry after spending close to two weeks at sea, were fed and provided with bottled water by community members.

Prior to their departure, the Haitians, who were screened and processed by the local health authorities, were provided with blankets, water, food, clothing, sanitary napkins, soap, and other personal items through the combined efforts of the Salvation Army, the Red Cross, the Portland Municipal Corporation, and community residents.

- Gareth Davis Snr

