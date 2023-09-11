Holness reaffirms gov't's commitment to press freedom

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has reaffirmed the Government's commitment to press freedom, arguing that it is a cornerstone of Jamaica's liberal democracy.

Holness, who was speaking at a gospel concert hosted by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) St Catherine South Member of Parliament Everald Warmington in Old Harbour Sunday night, said while disagreements with the media are not uncommon, he has always demonstrated his unwavering support to press freedom.

"We don't always agree with things that are said in the press, sometimes they rile us up, sometimes they say things we believe are not true, sometimes they arrive at conclusions we wonder how they come up with that, and say things that make us angry, but the nature of our politics and democracy is that we respect 100 percent the freedom of the press," Holness said.

This commitment was underscored by a stern warning to his party, serving as a reminder that, as the government, members and supporters must exercise caution in their action and words concerning the press and its freedoms.

Holness, who is the leader of the ruling JLP, spoke out against last Friday's shooting incident in the parking lot of Nationwide Radio.

"We look at these things with grave concern and I have asked the commissioner of police to thoroughly investigate this matter. It cannot be that in Jamaica there could be any violent attack on our press," Holness stated.

He disclosed that the JLP has embarked on a review of its social media policies to ensure that the content put out can contribute positively to the society.

- Ruddy Mathison

