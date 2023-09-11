Homemade guns discovered at dwelling of dead St Ann man
The St Ann police have intensified their investigation into the seizure of several homemade guns in the bedroom of a man who was found dead at home on Saturday.
He has been identified as 46-year-old technician Stenneth Peart of Content district in Boheima.
It is reported that Peart's body was discovered around 11 o'clock Saturday morning in a room he occupied at the premises.
Later that day, family members were cleaning out a back room and they stumbled upon a bag containing a loaded .38 revolver.
The police were summoned to the scene and a further search of the room revealed seven homemade guns, one of which was loaded.
The guns were secured and are to undergo testing and analysis.
No arrest was made.
- Rasbert Turner
