Homemade guns discovered at dwelling of dead St Ann man

The St Ann police have intensified their investigation into the seizure of several homemade guns in the bedroom of a man who was found dead at home on Saturday.

He has been identified as 46-year-old technician Stenneth Peart of Content district in Boheima.

It is reported that Peart's body was discovered around 11 o'clock Saturday morning in a room he occupied at the premises.

Later that day, family members were cleaning out a back room and they stumbled upon a bag containing a loaded .38 revolver.

The police were summoned to the scene and a further search of the room revealed seven homemade guns, one of which was loaded.

The guns were secured and are to undergo testing and analysis.

No arrest was made.

- Rasbert Turner

