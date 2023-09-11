Increased security measures at May Pen Hospital following attack on nurse

The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) says it has put in place additional security measures at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon following Sunday night's attack on a nurse at the institution.

It's reported that about 11 p.m., the nurse was repeatedly hit with a stone by the man, who is apparently mentally challenged, on the hospital's compound.

On Monday morning nurses, armed with placards, gathered at the entrance to the hospital to protest the incident.

The SRHA says following a meeting on Monday with the management team, the nursing group and other personnel, it received additional information on the severity of the incident and decided to step up security.

It says staff members on the night shift who are leaving the compound will be accompanied to their vehicles or point of pick up by security officers.

The police officers assigned to the police post at the hospital will also be doing increased patrols and the Clarendon police have agreed to increase mobile patrol on the compound, the SRHA says.

In addition, the Authority says it will be providing counselling to the injured nurse and her family, as well as other staff members.

