Infant dies, parents hostipalised following two-vehicle Trelawny crash

The police are reporting that a three-week-old infant has succumbed to injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision on the Coopers main road in Trelawny on Sunday, with her parents remaining in hospital.

Two other persons who also sustained injuries in the crash are in hospital.

The deceased child has been identified as Danella Morgan, of Patrick City in St Andrew.

Reports from the Rio Bueno police are that about 4:20 p.m., the child was travelling with her parents in a blue Toyota Yaris motor car towards Montego Bay, St James when the vehicle collided with a purple Nissan Juke motor car.

The police were summoned and Danella and her parents were taken to hospital.

The two persons who were in the Nissan Juke motor car were also taken to hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at hospital and the other occupants of both vehicles were admitted in stable condition.

