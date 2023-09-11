Jamaica to welcome 3.88 million stop-over and cruise ship visitors by end of 2023

Jamaica's stop-over and cruise ship arrivals for 2023 are forecast to reach 3.88 million visitors or a 5.5 per cent increase over 2019, the island's largest arrival year, Jamaica's Director of Tourism, Donovan White, has revealed.

White was speaking on the first day of the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX 2023) trade show at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, where he told buyers, suppliers, travel agents, and the media that at the end of the year the country is estimated to earn US$4.2 billion from the industry.

It has been a fantastic year for the destination he stated, noting that Jamaica was seeing higher-value travellers, the majority of them coming from the country's largest source market, the United States of America.

Other markets boosting the recovery from COVID-19 such as Canada stands at number two, steadily accounting for 13.2 per cent of the visitor count, while the United Kingdom and Europe account for 10.2 per cent.

In the absence of consistent and credible airlifts, the Caribbean continues to suffer, with only 2.2 per cent contribution to the recovery efforts.

