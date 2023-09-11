JLP Area Council Two launches election campaign for local polls

In the clearest signal yet that local government elections may be imminent, the ruling Jamaica Labour Party's Area Council Two on Sunday night officially launched its campaign for local polls.

"We in Area Council Two decided that tonight we will launch our parish council election campaign in St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, and St Catherine," said chairman Everald Warmington to loud cheers from thousands of party supporters who turned up for a gospel concert hosted by him in Old Harbour.

"And I want to encourage the other area councils to get out there and start the ball rolling," he added.

Speaker after speaker signalled their readiness for the local government elections with St Thomas Western Member of Parliament James Robertson goading Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who was present, to call it.

Holness, however, did not take the bait, instead, he pushed back against some speakers including party chairman Robert Montague and St Catherine Central Member of Parliament Olivia 'Babsy' Grange who tried to explain recent comments he made about not focusing on elections at this time.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

READ: Holness: My mind is not on election

"I don't know why the speakers before me feel the need to explain what I said because you get the message already, and this is why you are here in such record numbers," Holness said to the throng of cheering supporters.

He then doubled down on his recent comments explaining that bringing the general election forward before it is constitutionally due would distract the government from completing its work to fulfil the needs of the people who elected them to serve, a responsibility he said the government does not take lightly.

He highlighted programmes such as housing, highway projects, including the Williamsfield leg of the East-West Highway, which is scheduled to be opened next Thursday, and a part of the St Thomas leg a few weeks later, and the overhaul of the health sector, including the renovation of the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

He also pointed to the upgrading of health centres islandwide as well as a new hospital for Spanish Town, which he said will break ground for construction in two weeks.

"As your prime minister, I can't make it all about power. As your prime minister, it has to be about fulfilling your needs. Elections are not due until 2025, that is the general election, but there are some people who want to bring the date forward," noted Holness.

He said some people are vested in telling lies to the people, suggesting that nothing is going on, despite the many projects the government is undertaking to make the lives of Jamaicans better.

"So our strategy is a simple one, when elections are due we will have them as they are due, we are not going to redirect our energies and resources away from your business.

"So if election come mek it come, we ready. By the way, a we have fi call it so we nuh have no worry about that. What we are making sure is that when you have to cast your vote you know you are voting for something that is improving your lives," Holness said.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.