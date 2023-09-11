Man believed to be of unsound mind shot in Portland, INDECOM investigating

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting of a man believed to be of an unsound mind early Monday morning in Portland.

Details of the shooting are sketchy as it is uncertain if the man was shot by a licensed firearm holder, whose house he attacked with stones, or the police who were also attacked with stones while responding to the incident.

Deputy superintendent Julio Francis of the Port Antonio police told The Gleaner that the police received a report shortly after 2 a.m. about a man pelting stones at a house occupied by a resident, who is also a licensed firearm holder.

According to Francis, when the police arrived at the location, they too came under attack from the man, believed to be of an unsound mind, who pelted stones at them, damaging a Mitsubishi pick-up service vehicle.

"The windscreen was damaged and the passenger side of the glass window on the service vehicle was shattered during the stone-throwing incident," said Francis.

According to Francis, the police, in defending themselves, reportedly discharged their firearm, likewise did the licensed firearm holder, resulting in a single shot hitting the man in the shoulder.

The wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he has been admitted under police guard.

It is still uncertain as to whether it was the police or the licensed firearm holder who fired the shot that hit the man, however, according to Francis, investigations are currently ongoing.

A team from INDECOM was present at the crime scene collecting statements from the police while speaking to residents about the incident.

- Gareth Davis Snr

